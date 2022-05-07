Mumbai: IPL is special because there is cricket, money and Bollywood. It is a common sighting to see a Bollywood actor rooting for his or her favourite team from the stands. On Friday, there was actor Ranveer Singh in the stands at the Brabourne stadium to witness Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Wants Umran Malik to Partner Jasprit Bumrah When India Play in Australia

It is no secret that Ranveer is an admirer of the Mumbai Indians side and hence it was no surprise to see him celebrate the last-over win. Ranveer broke into wild celebrations after Daniel Sams ensured he defended nine runs off the last over successfully. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia Dug Their Own Grave - Virender Sehwag Slams GT For Poor Show vs MI

Ranveer has certainly won hearts with his gesture at the Brabourne. Fans are already loving it on social space. Here is the video of how he celebrated the win: Also Read - IPL 2022: Daniel Sams Happy That His Slower Balls Paid Off During Last-Over Thriller Against Gujarat Titans

Again, Ranveer’s love for the sport is known to all. He recently played the role of the legendary Kapil Dev in the film ’83’ which garnered a lot of love at the box-office and the actor was lauded for his performance as India’s first WC-winning captain.

Meanwhile, the win will not help Mumbai as they are already out of the playoff race. After nine losses in a row, this was Mumbai’s second win of the season and they would be hoping they can end their campaign on a high.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).