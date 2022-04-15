Mumbai: Gujarat Titans are on a roll and it is their captain Hardik Pandya who is leading from the front. Hardik’s blazing 87* off 52 balls helped Titans beat the Royals at the DY Patil stadium to go top of the table with four wins in five games. Coming in at an unusual No 4 slot, Hardik’s knock was laced with four sixes and eight fours. Ace spinner of the Titans Rashid Khan hailed Hardik for keeping the environment in the dressing room healthy.Also Read - MI, CSK Under-Performing to Absence of AB de Villiers; Reasons Why TV Viewership of IPL 2022 Has Declined

"The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field has been amazing," Rashid said during a virtual press conference after the match.

The Afghan star praised Hardik for taking brave decisions during the game. "He (Hardik) is someone who takes that brave decision, always has confidence and he is someone who is very clear on mind with what he is going to do," he added.

Against the Royals, Hardik was awarded the man of the match for his all-round show.

“Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” he said.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 192/4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43; Riyan Parag 1/12) beat Rajasthan Royals 155-9 in 20 overs ( Jos Buttler 54, Shimron Hetmyer 29; Lockie Ferguson 3/23) by 37 runs.

Table-toppers Gujarat take on defending champions Chennai in their next game on April 17.