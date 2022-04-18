Pune: Leading in IPL for the first time, Rashid Khan did a brilliant job on Sunday as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets. Known for his exploits with the ball, Rashid showed that he is no mug with the bat as he smashed a breathtaking 40 off 21 balls to help his side get back in the 170 chase.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights GT vs CSK, Score Report

His innings comprised of three sixes and two fours. During his 21-ball stay in the middle, he played a few shots that were similar to MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score: Vintage Miller Powers GT To Chase 170

It is interesting to see Rashid’s helicopter in fron of Dhoni has not gone unnoticed on social space. It has got the fans talking. Here are some of the reactions: Also Read - MS Dhoni Asking Dwayne Bravo to Take DRS Instead of CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja Gets Twitter Talking | POSTS

Breathtaking finish. Skipper Rashid Khan does it in style, both with ball and bat. Terrific death bowling and an incredible cameo of mini helicopter shots to guide him side home. Well done champ! #IPL #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/ijzo9Dt2vp — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) April 17, 2022

“It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special,” Rashid said after the win.

Earlier in the day, batting first Chennai posted 169 for five in 20 overs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the show in yellow as he hit a breathtaking 73 off 48 balls. Alzarri Joseph, playing his first game, picked up two wickets.

Eventually, 169 did not prove to be enough as Titans beat the Super Kings by three wickets in the final over. David Miller was the star for the Titans as he remained unbeaten on 94* off 51 balls.