Mumbai: Ravi Shastri, who is the ex-coach of the Indian cricket team, is extremely popular among his fans. From getting trolled to receiving love, Shastri and his posts on social media always garner reactions. With the IPL on, Shastri has turned an expert and he gives his opinions regularly on matches, players and scenarios.

The former India coach took to social media on Friday and posted a picture where he is dressed in a flambouyant fashion for probably the evening.

His post was captioned: "My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment."

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Shastri’s post has gone viral as fans are reacting to it. Most of the comments are hilarious. Here are the funniest reactions.

He is talking about Magic Moment pic.twitter.com/jrAy4uTfBm — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@shekhawatism) May 20, 2022

Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down pn next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment. pic.twitter.com/LlotunJFLM — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) May 20, 2022

He is looking more azharuddin then ravi shashtri — ! Furqan ! (@furqank74330915) May 20, 2022

Ranveer : You like my style?!! pic.twitter.com/RlW7SnhC6A — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 20, 2022

Shastri recently made headlines for suggesting Virat Kohli to take a break following his poor run of form. Shastri had said, “I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him.”

“Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” he told Star Sports.