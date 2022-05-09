Mumbai: After getting their campaign off to a good start, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to keep up the heat as they lost five matches on the trot in the mid-stage of the tournament. And now, they are on cusp of being knocked out of the play-off race. Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has now slammed KKR for relying too heavily on Andre Russell to deliver. Reckoning Russell is not a superman, Shastri feels others have to contribute as well.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario: How Can MS Dhoni-Led CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs?

Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo: "He is very important although it seems difficult [they'll make it to the qualifiers]. I believe Andre Russell has done what he had to this season. Other players should chip in as well. He isn't Superman who'll come through in every match. Others will have to do it. What Andre Russell had to deliver, he has already."

Russell has scored 272 runs in 11 games at an average of 38.86 and a strike rate of 183.78.

Shastri also expressed his surprise at the franchise not playing Pat Cummins in the 11.

“I am surprised that they are not playing Pat Cummins. It’s beyond me. I believe he should come straight after Russell. Sunil Narine is there, get him there as well. If you want to play Southee play him too! Southee, Cummins, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine; find others. How can you leave a player like Cummins out? He’s a top-class cricketer, the captain of Australia, and has the confidence. Unless he’s ufit, because that we don’t know, he should certainly play,” he added.