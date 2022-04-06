Mumbai: Despite having immense talent, Sanju Samson is one cricketer who is yet to cement his spot in the T20 side for India. While the emergence of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are factors, Samson’s inconsistency has also been a concern. Having made his India debut in 2015 in the T20I format, Samson has played just 13 matches in the format, along with one ODI appearance.Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Hails Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed After Bangalore Beat Rajasthan

Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that Samson needs to be more judicious with his choice of shots. If he can do that, he would be more successful.

"The way you want to see Samson up the ante is by reading the opposition a little more and then comes the choice of shots. Which are the shots that will be more profitable and then you anticipate that from that particular bowler. This is where Kohli is far more mature, disciplined and in control and hence the bigger scores. If Sanju can get that into his game, reading the opposition a little bit more than just see it and hit it, he will get there. Because he can take off," said Shastri on ESPNCricinfo.