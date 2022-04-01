Mumbai: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin loves a contest and that is no secret. In the IPL, despite it being a batters format, Ashwin has time and again come up with variations to get the better of the opponent. In a recent interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin revealed that he loves bowling to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are arguably the best batters in the world.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Points What Makes Chennai Super Kings Different From Other Franchises

Ashwin has bowled 19 times to Rohit and Kohli combined in IPL. He has got Rohit out twice, while he has got the better of Kohli on one occasion.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's show "Polite Enquiries", the veteran Indian spinner called both Rohit and Virat "quality batters", adding that because he doesn't get to play against the duo often, he looks forward to the IPL for it.

The Rajasthan Royals bowler said: “I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I’ve got repeated contests against at an international arena. But I get to go against them in the IPL format so I love going against them. They don’t like getting out to bowlers inside the team so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year.”

The contest between Ashwin and Rohit and against Kohli would be something to look forward to when Royals take on Mumbai and Bangalore.