Ahmedabad: Looks like Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin have got over the mankading episode that stirred a massive controversy a few seasons back. In 2022, the two were part of the Rajasthan Royals unit and they were instrumental in helping the side make it to the final. Unfortunately, Rajasthan could not get over the line and win the title as Gujarat Titans outplayed them in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Despite the loss, players seemed to be in a good headspace as a long tournament had ended. In the latest clip uploaded by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, Ashwin is signing Buttler's jersey which already has many signatures. While signing Ashwin asked Buttler: "Wow, so many." The right-handed batter responded by thanking the Indian cricketer.

Buttler was also the player of the tournament and the proud owner of the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2022. The 31-year-old’s 863 runs in 17 matches at 57.53. He also hit four centuries in IPL 2022.

“Exceeded all my expectations apart from today – the trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik and team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do. In good teams you have a lot of trust in everyone. We have huge trust in everyone in our team,” Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

With the ball, Ashwin took 12 wickets and was expensive in the final, registering figures of 3-0-32-0.