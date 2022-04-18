Mumbai: David Miller showed that he still has it in him to win cricket games. On Sunday, Miller’s 94* off 51 balls helped Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in a last over thriller. Miller’s innings was laced with six sixes and eight fours.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs CSK, Match 29: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, T Natarajan With Purple Cap

The South African hardly gave chances to the CSK team during his knock apart from one in the 17th over where Miller hit the ball in the air towards dip mid-wicket where Shivam Dube was fielding. Dwayne Bravo was the bowler and he was expecting Dube to catch it. As it turned out Dube could not go for the catch as he was obstructed by the floodlight. Also Read - MS Dhoni Asking Dwayne Bravo to Take DRS Instead of CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja Gets Twitter Talking | POSTS

The effort did not please the bowler and CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who looked angry. The CSK players realised the importance of the wicket of Miller and hence that reaction. Also Read - Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot in Front of MS Dhoni During CSK vs GT Does Not go Unnoticed | POSTS

Here is the video of what happened: