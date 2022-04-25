New Delhi: Former India player and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra reckons that CSK captaincy is taking a toll on Ravindra Jadeja’s batting form. The 44-year old on his official YouTube channel said that Jadeja has scored just 90 runs from 7 matches is a clear indication of his lack of form in this edition of the IPL.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI's

"Jadeja is struggling with the bat, which is not a good sign. It is very important for him to perform with the willow because, if he keeps failing in the same manner, things will get extremely tough for the Chennai Super Kings. The pressure of captaincy is clearly showing on him." said Chopra.

Although, Chopra also said that Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance of doing well against PBKS. The 44-year-old explained:

“Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well in only one match. But there are great chances of him succeeding in this match because the opposition has the likes of Vaibhav Arora. Of course, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep are there, but the bowling is strictly okay. Gaikwad didn’t score last time against Punjab, but things could be different this time.”

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

