Mumbai: Over the past two seasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form in the IPL and that is a major reason why he was picked recently for the national side. But in IPL 2022, Gaikwad – who has already played three games – has been woefully out of form. The stylish CSK opener has failed to even get to double digits. On Sunday, it was no different as he was dismissed for one.

Despite his poor run, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja showed confidence in the young cricketer and reckoned that he will bounce back to scoring runs soon.

"We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he's a very good player. We'll definitely back him and I am sure that he'll come good," said Jadeja at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, CSK lost their third game on the trot and now look in bad shape going ahead in the season.

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Liam Livingstone put up an exceptional performance, on Sunday, to lead his team to an emphatic 54-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Livingstone with a 32-ball-60 laid the platform but Chennai Super Kings bowlers made a brilliant comeback at the death, restricting Mayank Agarwal led side to 180 for 8 after 20 overs.

This is CSK’s third defeat in as many games and unless Deepak Chahar makes a speedy comeback, things aren’t looking great for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ and its de-facto skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A couple of more defeats could really put them under huge pressure and within a sniffing distance of point of no return.