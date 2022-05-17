Mumbai: After a dismal season, there seems to be unrest in the yellow camp. The campaign of the defending champions got off to a poor start and that meant Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as captain of the side and MS Dhoni took over. While back then it seemed that it was a call taken by the CSK allrounder, an InsideSport report claims otherwise. The report claims that Jadeja is upset and extremely hurt with the management.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

"Yes he (Ravindra Jadeja) is upset & very hurt. The captaincy issue could have been handled better. Everything was too sudden, too abrupt. Any human being would get hurt by the way things shaped up", said a source close to Ravindra Jadeja.

"I don't want to say much on this. Yes he had a injury but how serious I am not aware" added the source.

The website also claims that it reached out to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan for a response on the statement, but he did not respond.

Earlier, when speculations were rife that CSK and Jadeja had parted ways after they decided to unfollow each other on social platforms, Viswanathan had rubbished the claim as a rumour.

Meanwhile, Chennai have managed to win merely four matches this season out of 13 games thus far. They would like to finish the season with a win. Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana were the few positives and takeaways for CSK from their campaign.

They would like to bounce back next year but it remains to be seen who would become the CSK captain for 2023. Will Dhoni continue or would they have someone new?