Mumbai: Harshal Patel, who lost his sister recently, has been the key wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the past two seasons and he was missed against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Looked like without Harshal, the RCB bowling unit lacked the teeth to stop CSK from getting to a mammoth total. That is exactly what RCB captain Faf Du Plessis pointed out after the 23-run loss. Faf reckons RCB lacked the variety without Harshal.

"You see the value he offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end we lacked the variety. Big miss for us, hopefully we will have him back soon again," Faf said at the post-match presentation.