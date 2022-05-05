New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore hit back at his critics, who judges him for not winning the IPL. For him a third person’s opinion doesn’t matter at all.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Celebrates Aggressively on MS Dhoni's Dismissal, Twitterverse Reacts

While speaking in a Star Sports show of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli said that despite being successful, how the word 'but' comes in between to intervene in his career but the ex India captain is of the opinion that one cannot live life like this and should carry out doing things of his own choice.

"So now when I am successful and I should fall to the opinion of people saying 'but' the IPL. This was the case with me till 2018 England tour happened. For four years of my life I was doing well everywhere in the world, the only thing was 'but England'. So there are always going to be 'but', you literally can't live your life like that and I just carry out doing my own things and I actually honestly don't even bother about a third person beyond myself and Anushka discussing things and just being true to ourselves and that's it. For me nothing else or no one else's opinion matters at all," he said.

On Wednesday, Bangalore beat Chennai by 13 runs to claim 4th position in the IPL standings. Batting first RCB put up 173 runs on the board before restricting Chennai to 160/8 in 20 overs. Kohli scored 40 off 33 deliveries which included three boundaries and a maximum.

Bangalore next face Hyderabad on Sunday in the afternoon game at Wankhede Stadium.