New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to wish Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami on the occasion of Eid. Shami and Siraj are currently playing in the IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

'Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Shami has been brilliant with the new ball for Gujarat Titans, who are on a roll at the moment, leading the latest IPL 2022 points table. The 31-year old has scalped 14 wickets in 9 matches so far with an average of 20 and best figures- 3/25.

Siraj, however, has been impressive in patches for Bangalore, who are currently fifth in the points table. The RCB pacer has taken 8 wickets in 10 matches so far with a bowling average of 44.62. His best figures are 2/30. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-takers list with 19 wickets in 10 matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) today ( May 3, 2022) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 4 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli against CSK as the former RCB captain showed glimpses of his past form by registering his first fifty in IPL 2022.