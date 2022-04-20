New Delhi: Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis wide-ball incident is currently the most trending topic in social media as the latter vented out his frustration after getting out, the next ball after the supposed wide-delivery which the umpire didn’t give.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is Overcooked, Needs Break- Ravi Shastri on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Batter's Lean Patch

The incident happened during the second ball of the 19th over. In the first delivery, Hazlewood bowls a tad wide, which the Australian all-rounder felt it should've been given a wide but the umpire went against him. In the very next ball, Hazlewood bowls out Stoinis clean and the former DC man vents out his frustration as he was upset with the previous ball. He went back to the pavilion absolutely livid with the incident.

At the post-match interaction, Hazlewood said that he was lucky to get away with it and he jokes that he might have to give the umpire, Chris Gaffaney a beer for it.

“I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that,” Hazlewood said.

The Australian fast-bowler produced the best spell in his Indian Premier League career as he finished with 4/25. He took the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni and his Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis.

Batting first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up 181 on the board with skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 96 off 64 deliveries. In reply the Super Giants fell short of 18 runs with Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis playing important knocks in a losing cause.