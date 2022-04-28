New Delhi: Virat Kohli might be having a nightmare time when it comes to batting and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a mixed season this time around. But the former RCB captain has put everything behind and was seen in a jolly mood at Glenn Maxwell’s wedding bash on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 41 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Australian star Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on 18th march and the RCB star threw a wedding party for his Bangalore teammates inside the bio-bubble. Also Read - "Lucky that I am not a selector for India": Chris Lynn On Umran Malik And T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli danced his hearts out on the tunes of Pushpa song ‘Oo Antawa’ and Badhshah’s ‘Jugnu’ and showcased his killer moves as the guests cheered on. Also Read - IPL 2022: What Has Changed For David Warner In Delhi Capitals? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

“Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!”, Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

This is the first of it’s kind that a wedding party is conducted inside a bio-bubble. Maxwell got married in both traditions- Christian and Hindu.

Anushka Sharma posted pictures of the wedding with husband Virat Kohli as both rocked the traditional look. Virat Kohli in the last three matches for RCB has managed to score 9 runs, getting out on a golden duck in back to back matches. In the previous match he was promoted to the top of the order, but got out on 9.

RCB are currently placed 5th at the points table and face Gujarat Titans on Monday.