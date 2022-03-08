New Delhi: The Royal Challengers (RCB) took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote that the IPL franchise will be announcing the new captain for the Bangalore side for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league on 12th March at the ‘RCB Unbox’ event at Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru.Also Read - South African Cricketers Face Test Of Loyalty Ahead of IPL: Dean Elgar

The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. 😎 Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. 🤩💪🏻#PlayBold #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan pic.twitter.com/HdbA98AdXB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2022

Virat Kohli stepped down from the role as skipper of the Bengaluru side at the end of the 2021 season. He announced it in the UAE leg of the tournament. Kohli was one of the three players along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj retained ahead of the IPL Mega Auction. Bangalore brought back the likes of star bowler and highest wicket-taker of the previous season, Harshal Patel and also Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Dinesh Karthik also comes in to the side, who’ll not only add act as the team’s wicket-keeper batsman but also a potential captaincy option, having captained the Kolkata Knight Riders side before.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.