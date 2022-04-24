New Delhi: Things are not looking good for Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2022 as the swashbuckling batter got out on the first ball for the second consecutive time. First it was against Lucknow Super Giants and now against Sunrisers Hyderabad in which Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to a heavy 9-wicket loss.Also Read - WATCH: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell Scalps Four Wickets in Final Over of 1st Innings Against Gujarat Titans
Putting into bat first, RCB were all out for a paltry score of 68 in which the former skipper had to go back to the pavilion with a first-ball duck. The fans in social media were all in support for their beloved hero as the ex India captain is going through a lean patch in his career. This is the first time in his career he got out on two consecutive ducks. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RCB, Match 36: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is confident that Kohli will get over his bad phase and will deliver on the big stage soon.
Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.