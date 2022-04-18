Mumbai: Sans Harshal Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore lacked the teeth in their bowling unit against Chennai Super Kings. The wicket-taking bowler is missing a few games in IPL 2022 as he left the team bubble following the demise of his sister, Archita Patel. While these are tough times for Harshal and his family, the cricketer penned a heartfelt note for his sister and admitted that he misses her every moment of his life.Also Read - David Miller Played a Blinder, And so Did Rashid Khan - Abhinav Manohar After GT Beat CSK

"Didi, you were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don't worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night," Harshal wrote on Instagram.