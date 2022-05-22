New Delhi: Mumbai Indians did great help to the Royal Challengers Bangalore as their 5-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals helped RCB qualify as the fourth-placed team for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022, Playoffs & Qualifier: All You Need To Know About Venue, Date & Who Plays Whom

For the entire day, RCB voiced their support for the Paltans on social media and now after the match, Bangalore thanked the Rohit Sharma-led side for their hard-fought victory over the Capitals.



DC first made 159 for 7, a target which MI chased down with five balls to spare. Earlier sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side. Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) picked up three wickets for MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished on 16 points in 14 matches.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 629 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.38. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock, occupies third position with 502 runs in 14 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (26 in 14 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 24 wickets in 14 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 43, Rishabh Pant 39; Jasprit Bumrah 3/25). Mumbai Indians: 160 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 48, Tim David 34; Shardul Thakur 2/32).

