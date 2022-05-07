Mumbai: Finally fans could see Royal Challengers Bangalore wearing green jersey in their 12th game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. This is the moment fans wait for to see their heroes wearing the attractive green. Despite the glamour that comes along with the green, it has never proved to be lucky for RCB. They are yet to win a game playing in the green jersey and fans would be hoping that Faf Du Plessis can rewrite history.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs MI, Match 51: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

This is something RCB has done since the inception of the league. The side wears the green jersey in one game of the season to create awareness among fans to save the earth by not cutting trees and growing more of them. On Saturday, RCB took to their social media handles and gave fans a glimpse of the green jersey. Looks like the fans are loving it.

Here is the video shared by RCB:

Eyes would be on Virat Kohli when RCB lock horns with SRH. With merely one fifty-plus score, Kohli has not lived up to the expectations and would be hoping that the green brings about a change in luck.

Meanwhile, after getting their campaign off to a shaky start, RCB have gained momentum and look good to make the playoff. They have six wins in 11 games and are currently on the fourth position.