New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been a true leader on and off the field and that’s what sets him apart from everyone else. Former Indian cricketer turned broadcaster, Vivek Razdan reveals never heard before facts of the great man, which will surely give Virat fans another reason to love him more.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC Opt To Bowl; Sakariya, Marsh In

Razdan says that Kohli never took his business class seat and has always given away to one of his bowlers while travelling, since he felt that they work extremely hard on the ground. So a 3-4 hour relaxation is necessary and himself preferred to be in the economy class with his teammates. Also Read - Graeme Swann Highlights India's Weakness That Can Only Be Plugged By Umran Malik In T20 World Cup 2022

“In a flight, two seats are reserved in business class – one for the captain and one for the coach. But I have never seen Virat Kohli travel in business class during a flight. He always prefers to be with his teammates in the economy class. Apart from the coach, there was always a bowler occupying one of the business class seats. It was either Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or, sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin. He felt that since the bowlers worked extremely hard on the ground, so at least for three-four hours, they should relax,” Razdan told to Sportskeeda. Also Read - Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni- Kapil Dev Wants to Bowl to KL Rahul

He also added that Virat never gave away his business class seat even to his wife Anushka Sharma and have travelled together in economy class.

“Even when Anushka Sharma joined the West Indies tour of 2019 later, she and Virat travelled together in economy class. Virat never requested for his business class seat to be given to Anushka,” he added.