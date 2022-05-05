Pune: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli sparked controversy when he celebrated wildly on Chennai captain MS Dhoni’s dismissal on Wednesday at MCA Stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli Slams Critics For Judging Him on Basis of IPL Glory
This is nothing new where Kohli is seen animated while celebrating a wicket, but it has been claimed by fans that as soon as Dhoni got out the former was also seen abusing while celebrating. Also Read - IPL 2022 | Batsmanship Let us Down- CSK Captain MS Dhoni After 13 Runs Loss Against RCB
The incident took place in the penultimate over of the match when Chennai were chasing a target of 174 runs. Josh Hazlewood delivered in a short ball to Dhoni, who went for the pull and hit it too flat to find Rajat Patidar at deep mid. The fielder there didn’t spot it well but did well to hang on to it.
Here are the reactions from Twitter:-
CSK lost the match by 13 runs and their IPL 2022 campaign are all but over.