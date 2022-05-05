Pune: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli sparked controversy when he celebrated wildly on Chennai captain MS Dhoni’s dismissal on Wednesday at MCA Stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli Slams Critics For Judging Him on Basis of IPL Glory

This is nothing new where Kohli is seen animated while celebrating a wicket, but it has been claimed by fans that as soon as Dhoni got out the former was also seen abusing while celebrating. Also Read - IPL 2022 | Batsmanship Let us Down- CSK Captain MS Dhoni After 13 Runs Loss Against RCB

This Cricket clown🤡 abusing Dhoni still some Mahirat Clowns are supporting this disgusting character 💦 pic.twitter.com/DX1Cm9k7O3 — Bruce Wayne (@Bruce_Wayne_MSD) May 4, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs CSK, Match 49: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the match when Chennai were chasing a target of 174 runs. Josh Hazlewood delivered in a short ball to Dhoni, who went for the pull and hit it too flat to find Rajat Patidar at deep mid. The fielder there didn’t spot it well but did well to hang on to it.

Here are the reactions from Twitter:-

Dhoni fans taking their frustration out on Kohli’s routine celebration is peak Twitter 😂 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 4, 2022

People getting triggered for kohli celebration

Meanwhile Kohli isn’t even showing 10% of agression what football, tennis kabbadi players show — Bavuma(Hardik warrior ) (@goatbavuma) May 5, 2022

People getting triggered for kohli celebration

Meanwhile Kohli isn’t even showing 10% of agression what football, tennis kabbadi players show — Bavuma(Hardik warrior ) (@goatbavuma) May 5, 2022

Don’t show kohli’s celebration it boils my blood without performance — An (@Idolofinished) May 4, 2022

Unacceptable, He is literally abusing indian army personnel Ms Dhoni. 💔 Always knew this kohli is a anti-national.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/w7uom4VGpg — Sir Dinda⁴⁵ (@SirDindaTweet) May 4, 2022

CSK lost the match by 13 runs and their IPL 2022 campaign are all but over.