New Delhi: The stakes are high for Delhi Capitals as they take on Mumbai Indians in their final league game of the 2022 IPL season on Saturday with an aim of qualifying for the Playoffs by toppling Royal Challengers Bangalore for the all important 4th spot.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Score, Match 69: Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians

Before both the teams take the field at Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore on social media has voiced their support openly for Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led side can do a great favour for the Faf du Plessis-led team by winning the all-important match. RCB has changed their profile picture to blue to support the Paltans. Also Read - India's Predicted T20I Squad For South Africa Series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested; Shikhar Dhawan May Lead

Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar Is At The Wrong Side Of Nepotism: Twitter Lashes Out At Mumbai Indians Once Again For Ignoring Him vs Delhi Capitals In IPL 2022

‘“I am banking on Rohit to come good.” – Faf du Plessis, All RCB fans are, skipper! We’re all backing Ro and Co. against DC tonight’, RCB uploaded a second post regarding the match.

“I am banking on Rohit to come good.” – Faf du Plessis All RCB fans are, skipper! 😁 We’re all backing Ro and Co. against DC tonight. 💙😀#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #RedTurnsBlue pic.twitter.com/thXuybDxxz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2022

‘For two and a half months you’ve cheered for us, Mumbai. We’re grateful! Today every Royal Challenger will be cheering for your team’, RCB said in a 3rd post.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently at 4th slot with 16 points, whereas Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals are at one slot lower on 14 points. A win today for DC will put them on even kneel with RCB but Delhi will have the last laugh as they have a better net run-rate than Bangalore.