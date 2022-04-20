New Delhi: Admin of Lucknow Super Giants twitter handle faced huge backlash, following a tweet before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.Also Read - DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 32 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 20, Wednesday

Right before the match, admin of LSG posted the playing XI of the KL Rahul-led side with the caption, 'RCB beta, tumse na ho payega!'.

Fans were livid with the the unprofessional behavior of the admin and have demanded an apology of the unethical act. Later on Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious by 18 runs which forced the LSG admin to delete the tweet.

Friendly banters are always welcome in cricket. But trolling is not done. A new team calling a team which’s been part of IPL since 2008, Beta, is not banter. Kindly make amends, @LucknowIPL #DoddaMathu #RCB #LSG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Cw8LUZtAy0 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 19, 2022

What kind of unprofessional behaviour is this 🤢🤮 https://t.co/FNYT9buShx — Pallavi paul (@PallaviPaul20) April 19, 2022

After the match Royal Challengers Bangalore took a dig at Lucknow Super Giants by posting a GIF of a KGF dialogue.

Captain Faf du Plessis emerged as the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 96 off 64 deliveries.