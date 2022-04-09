New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis is in touching distance of a massive IPL record, when he take the pitch against Mumbai Indians in tonight’s second game at the MCA Stadium in Pune.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score: Kane-Abhishek Start Steady For Chase Of 155

The South African is just a run away from completing 400 runs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. du Plessis has changed sides to RCB in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league and has started brilliant as far as batting is concerned. He's averaging at 40.67 and has smashed 88 against Punjab Kings in a losing cause. He has so far amassed a total of 122 runs in 3 matches.

Judging by the last 10 IPL innings, Faf du Plessis has notched up 404 runs and also has the distinction of hitting the 4th most sixes against Mumbai Indians premium pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Since the 2018 season, du Plessis has 15 fifty plus scores and has a total of 103 maximums in the cash-rich league. RCB are currently placed in 5th position with 2 wins in 3 matches and du Plessis as captain has been more or less impressive. In the field he has equally contributed. Bangalore take on a depleted Mumbai side, who are languishing in 9th position at the standings, having lost their opening three matches of the tournament.

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi.