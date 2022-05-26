New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ South Africa batsman, Rassie van der Dussen’s wife Lara van der Dussen joked that she has ‘adopted’ Jos Buttler as her second husband with the kind of camera attention she gets when Jos Buttler smashes the ball over the park.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rejecting Family Business to Becoming RCB Superstar: Journey of 'Unsold' Rajat Patidar

Lara has been mistook as Jos Buttler's wife and Mrs. van der Dussen has made it clear that she is actually the wife of the South African international. Whenever Buttler is at his punishing best, Lara is seen cheering for the Englishman from the stands.

"I think I've now adopted Jos as my second husband it seems. I've been known as Louise, I think that's what his wife's name is, I haven't met her before that makes it worse", Lara said on the Royals Podcast.

“People think I’m Jos’ wife. I definitely think it’s because I’ve been in camera quite a few times. And Dhanashree and I cannot control ourselves next to the field as we are quite invested in the cheering. And Jos has been getting 100s as we go along and maybe the excitement has got people thinking probably I’m part of him, so it’s quite interesting”, she said.

“And Rassie has not played as much in the IPL so I haven’t been able to show the same sentiment to him. So I’ll just adopt the cheering for Jos for now on and enjoy it,” she added.

“Please know that I’m really not Jos’ wife, I’m Rassie’s wife actually. But I’ll take it for now as she is not here, so I’ll take it and support for now,” Lara clarified.

Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 at Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium.