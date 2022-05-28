Ahmedabad: After Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy’s sensational bowling, Jos Buttler played a special knock (106 not out off 60) and led Rajasthan Royals to IPL 2022 final with a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Friday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Reveals How Kumar Sangakkara's Encouraging Words Helped Batter To Overcome Pressure

It will be Rajasthan Royals’ first IPL final since 2008, when they won the title under the captaincy of legendary Shane Warne. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will now face Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the final at the same stadium in front of a huge crowd on Sunday. Also Read - GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Final Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8 PM IST May 29 Sunday

That Final Feeling! 😊 😊 Congratulations to @rajasthanroyals as they seal a place in the #TATAIPL 2022 summit clash. 👏 👏#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yYuhinQ6Ay — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2022

By qualifying for the final only for the second time in their history, Rajasthan have kept the age old tradition intact in the cash-rich league. Ever since the introduction of Play-Offs in 2011, the side that finished second on points table in the league phase has made it to the finals every single time. Rajasthan finished second this time in the league standings with 18 points in 14 matches.

It has to be noted that also since 2011, only on 7 occasions, teams finishing second have gone onto lift the title.

Teams Who Have Won the IPL From 2nd Position

2011: Chennai Super Kings.

2012: Kolkata Knight Riders.

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders.

2013: Mumbai Indians.

2015 : Mumbai Indians.

2018: Chennai Super Kings.

2021: Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings have won the most number of times from 2nd position (3).