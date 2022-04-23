Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: This has been an emphatic win for Hyderabad and they have now won five games in a row! Bangalore have been completely dominated by Hyderabad and apart from that solitary wicket of Abhishek Sharma, nothing has gone Bangalore’s way in this match. Hyderabad’s net run rate wasn’t that good heading into this match, but this win will do their net run rate a world of good. They have not only won by 9 wickets but with 72 balls to spare. Earlier in the day, it was Hyderabad’s bowlers that wreaked havoc over Bangalore’s batting lineup and they never allowed the opposition to get back into the contest. They kept chipping away with wickets and it was an incredible bowling performance from them. The bowling attack ensured that they bundle out the opposition cheaply, so that their batters chase down the total with plenty of balls to spare.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RCB, Match 36: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights RCB vs SRH, Score Report

