Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: This has been an emphatic win for Hyderabad and they have now won five games in a row! Bangalore have been completely dominated by Hyderabad and apart from that solitary wicket of Abhishek Sharma, nothing has gone Bangalore’s way in this match. Hyderabad’s net run rate wasn’t that good heading into this match, but this win will do their net run rate a world of good. They have not only won by 9 wickets but with 72 balls to spare. Earlier in the day, it was Hyderabad’s bowlers that wreaked havoc over Bangalore’s batting lineup and they never allowed the opposition to get back into the contest. They kept chipping away with wickets and it was an incredible bowling performance from them. The bowling attack ensured that they bundle out the opposition cheaply, so that their batters chase down the total with plenty of balls to spare.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RCB, Match 36: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights RCB vs SRH, Score Report

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the Toss and elected to bowl first.

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Wanindu Hasaranga | As a team, we are at the top half of the table, we’re happy with it. The top-order has struggled a bit, but today might be the day when they get back to form. I’m enjoying my role here, Chahal was the main spinner for the franchise before, so it was a big challenge coming in as his replacement. I love challenges and it’s good for me. Last year, we both played together in two games and two leg-spinners can co-exist.

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT | It is a very high-scoring ground, the surface looks magnificent. Five times the team batting second has won, four times the team batting first has won. It’s got a nice covering of grass on it, great sound to it, good pace, good bounce. The grass coverage just gives a little bit of pace and bounce as well. Bowlers getting a little bit shorter here at the Brabourne Stadium and getting the batsmen to hit square of the wicket – using those big pockets. It is a really good surface. If choosing to bat first, put 180+ on the board at least.

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam.
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an excellent chase in their previous game and their bowling attack looks the most destructive at the moment with all the fast bowlers coming good. The return of Washington Sundar will add to the depth of the bowling attack and the inexperienced middle-order hasn’t been tested yet due to some good bowling performances.

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Match 36 of IPL 2022. Both teams are coming off a win in their previous games and RCB especially has been brilliant in recovering from tough situations. However, they would like a lot more contribution from the likes of Virat Kohli who has struggled in this season so far.