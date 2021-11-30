IPL 2022 Retention HIGHLIGHTS

It was a Retention that was on the cards, barring a few surprises. It was heartwarming to see Hyderabad rewarding Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. While that happened, a few surprise exclusions would be Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal.

It is clear that the old franchisees would look to get their stars back, but now, they would realise that there are two new teams in the fray – who would also look to build a team. Reports suggest that KL Rahul is set to join the new franchise Lucknow.

A few sides other than the two new franchisees would be looking for a captain. Bangalore and Punjab are teams that would look for new skippers along with Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, and quite a few others would emerge as options for teams eyeing a captain.

  • 11:06 PM IST

  • 10:49 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: It has been a retention process on expected lines barring a few surprises. Do you think Suresh Raina, popularly known as Mr. IPL, get picked at the auction? Is KL Rahul joining Lucknow? Does Hardik Pandya find a buyer?

  • 10:46 PM IST

  • 10:44 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Also what was surprising was the exclusion of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer from the Royals side. The two of them are superstars in T20 cricket.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Speaking of surprise retentions, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal would also make that list as multiple reports suggested that Punjab would not retain anyone.

  • 10:25 PM IST

  • 10:15 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Like the Capitals, no surprises from the KKR camp as well. As expected, they have retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shubman Gill. There were talks that Venkatesh Iyer would edge Gill, but that has not happened.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: No surprise at the Delhi camp. As expected, they have retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel.

  • 10:12 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: There have already been a few surprise retentions… Who was expecting Umran Malik and Abdul Samad to make the list for Hyderabad? And hence it is heartwarming to see the Orange Army recognising local talent.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: No Ishan Kishan in Mumbai Indians, that is again a surprise given the season he had last season. Suryakumar Yadav is a captaincy prospect and that could have worked in his favour.