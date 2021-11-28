IPL 2022 Retention Highlights

With two-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane Racing Against Time For His Spot In The Test Team

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - Drop Ajinkya Rahane For Second Test; Give Him Time to Reset: Daniel Vettori

Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will surely be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Harsha Bhogle reckons MS Dhoni will just play one more IPL and believes his main role would be to build the side for the future.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Do you think Hardik Pandya – who has made himself unavailable for the South Africa tour – may go unsold at the mega auction because he is prone to injuries?

  • 4:51 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: At Kanpur, India has clawed back to a strong position at the end of Day 4. They need nine wickets to win the first Test. The final day at Green Park promises to be mouthwatering.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Just imagine, will it not be difficult for franchises to part ways with Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya – players who have won innumerable matches for their respective franchises.

  • 4:24 PM IST

  • 3:48 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Will the Pandya brothers head to Ahmedabad. That is possible. They are the local heroes and the fans would love to watch them play.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Umran Malik is another name that would cross the minds of the Hyderabad franchise while zeroing in on its four retentions. The young fast-bowler bowled at impressive speeds.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Who looks good to lead RCB? Will they look for a new skipper in Glenn Maxwell or eye David Warner or Faf du Plessis or maybe KL Rahul? All these possibilities makes the Retention very intriguing.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Do you think retaining Dhoni – who is 40 – would be the right move? The CSK skipper was asked about retirement at the end of the 2021 season, to which he said he would like to play his last game in Chennai.