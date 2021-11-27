IPL 2022 Retention Highlights:

With three-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Why MS Dhoni Does Not Want to be CSK's First Retention

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Players Lucknow Can Eye For Upcoming Season

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - Kapil Dev Questions Hardik Pandya's All Round Capabilities Since He is Not Bowling

Live Updates

  • 9:20 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With Shreyas Iyer set to be released by the Capitals, the stylish right-handed batter could fetch big at the mega auction next year.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: All eyes would be on the new addition to the IPL family – Ahmedabad and Lucknow. They would start afresh. The two cities have a massive fanbase and it was the only time they get their due.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: As per an Indian Express report, RCB is set to retain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but is still in a dilemma over who will take over as skipper.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran or Faf du Plessis – Who Will be CSK’s Overseas Retention? This becomes very interesting as all three have contributed. Age will also be a factor that would be taken into consideration while picking the one overseas player.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians are interested in Shreyas Iyer. Ashwin recently hinted that he along with Iyer may not be retained. Iyer also plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit that could be one of the reasons why the franchise is looking at him as an effective option.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: What happens to Rashid Khan if Hyderabad decides to retain Kane Williamson? Quite a number of teams would like the services of the Afghan bowler. He could fetch big moolah if he is up there at the auction.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: What happens to David Warner now? For certain, Hyderabad is not going for him. The Australian opener was the star at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Will the two new franchises lap him up or will Bangalore outbid everybody to get Warner in?

  • 2:05 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, at Kanpur – Axar Patel has got India back in the first Test after the Kiwi openers put on a gutsy show. With a good amount of time still in the Test, India would look to get an 80-100-run lead and put pressure on the visitors. LIVE | IND: 345/10 | NZ: 244/6

  • 1:56 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Punjab is likely to be the only side it looks that would be starting with a full purse. That would also mean – they would have a complete new-look side. PBKS are one of the sides who are yet to win the coveted crown.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With PBKS looking to release KL Rahul despite his golden run of form. Multiple reports suggest that PBKS would be the only team that is unlikely to retain any player going ahead.