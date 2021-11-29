IPL 2022 Retention Highlights

With a day to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - No Hardik Pandya; Irfan Pathan Reckons Mumbai Indians Should Retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard And Ishan Kishan

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - Viral Video: Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Long Time Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar; Rohit Sharma Spotted Alongside Him

Live Updates

  • 9:27 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: As per a report on InsideSport, BCCI source claims to have received a verbal complaint from Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad accusing Team Lucknow of poaching KL Rahul, Rashid Khan. BCCI has not received anything officially.

  • 8:59 PM IST


  • 8:43 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: At least, 4-5 teams would be eyeing captains at the mega auction. Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and the two new franchisees would be hunting skippers.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that most franchises are in a dilemma over their fourth or overseas retention. Time is ticking by and things are getting interesting.

  • 7:50 PM IST

  • 3:08 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The Lucknow franchise has also offered Rs 16 Cr to Rashid Khan. The Afghan player is a star in the IPL. But again why will Hyderabad release him?

  • 3:05 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports suggest KL Rahul, who is set to be released by Punjab Kings, has been offered Rs 20 Cr by Team Lucknow. At PBKS, he fetched Rs 11 Cr, and hence this move could be massive for him.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: At Kanpur, the first Test is heading for a draw. India needs seven wickets to win. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are in the middle.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Faf du Plessis hopes to play for CSK in IPL 2022. But will that happen? The SA batter realises that the call lies not with him – but with the management. With 633 runs, du Plessis was the second-highest scorer for CSK in 2021.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With Kuldeep Yadav find a bidder in the mega auction. Will the new franchise place their bets on Yadav this year?