Mumbai: India’s T20 vice-captain KL Rahul has been in ominous form with the bat, especially in the T20 format. Now, with Rahul parting ways with Punjab Kings, as per a report on InsideSport, new franchise Lucknow is set to lap him up. Reports claim he has been offered Rs 20 Cr by Lucknow. If that happens, he would become the most expensive player in the history of the league.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

Even otherwise, Rahul at Rs 17 Cr is still the most expensive player. If Lucknow ropes him in, then he could very well be made the captain of the side. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention: PBKS, SRH Accuse Lucknow Franchise of Poaching KL Rahul & Rashid Khan