New Delhi: Ahead of the Mega Auctions of the Indian Premier League 2022, all teams are likely to have a closer look at the possible retentions that can help them to build a possible core for the upcoming seasons. While teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals along with Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to release most of their players so as to be in a position where they can exercise their right to use the maximum amount in the upcoming auctions, teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings would look to retain their marquee players who have delivered for them over the years.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali/ Sam Curran

Delhi Capital (DC) – Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Andre Nortje.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (most likely)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Dawid Malan

Each team can retain up to four players that would involve different permutations and combinations. The deadline to submit retained player’s list for the Indian Premier League Season 15 is November 30.

IPL 2022 mega auction rules

– Salary Cap – 90 Crores

– Old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, a maximum of 4 players can be retained.

– New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalise their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. No more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions.

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

– 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse.

– 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores

– 2 retentions will result in deduction of 24 crore from the player purse.

– 1 Retained Player: 14 crore will be deducted from the purse.