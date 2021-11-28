IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming

With about 48 hours still to go for the announcement of the Retentions by franchises on November 30, the excitement is palpable among fans. Wild speculations and predictions are ruling the social space. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni certainties are to be retained by their respective franchises, it would be interesting to see who else gets picked.

Some big names like Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya look set to be ditched by their respective franchises, while some surprises could be in store. With the addition of two new teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, IPL 2022 promises to be bigger and better.

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will take place on November 30 at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction LIVE Streaming?

IPL 2022 Retention will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

