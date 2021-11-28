IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates

With two-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention AS IT HAPPENED: RCB Set to Retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell; Shreyas Iyer Could Earn Big Bucks at Auction

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - Wankhede to Have Spectators For 2nd India-New Zealand Test; Limit Set at 25 per cent of Capacity

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Why MS Dhoni Does Not Want to be CSK's First Retention

Live Updates

  • 10:16 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that KL Rahul and none of the Punjab Kings players would be retained. That means they would enter the auction with a full purse, eyeing a new start and a change of fortunes.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: After Sri Lanka’s decent show in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. A number of Lankan cricketers like Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera could fetch big money at the mega auction.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Heavywiegts Mumbai Indians would also be in a spot of bother with their retentions. While Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah look to be no-brainers, who are the other two? Would they go for Kieron Pollard over Trent Boult? Will Ishan Kishan – given his age – be preferred over Suryakumar Yadav?

  • 9:37 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: At the mega auction in January, talented domestic stars like Ashwin Hebber and Kishan Lyngdoh, and Chirag Khurana among others could be rewarded with a maiden IPL call. That is what makes the league so exciting from an Indian point of view.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: What happens with RCB with the franchise set to retain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell? Who will be the other two retentions? Young Devdutt Padikkal could be one and then it could be a toss-up between Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will also participate in IPL 2022 and these teams will get the option to finalize their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021, to December 30, 2021.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: IPL 2022 is set to be bigger and better and it starts with the mega auction that is slated to take place in January. It returns to India and that would excite fans as they would be back at the venues flaunting their loyalty.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, at Kanpur, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side is taking on the New Zealand team. After three days, India has a 63-run lead and now they would hope their batters can strengthen their position in the first Test.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Rashid Khan has been a star in his own right in IPL. He is a player everyone would love to have on their side. Reports suggest Hyderabad will hold onto him and also Kane Williamson. Unfortunately, David Warner – who led the franchise to their maiden title in 2016 – will leave the Orange Army.

  • 8:31 AM IST