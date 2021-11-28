IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates

With two-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention AS IT HAPPENED: RCB Set to Retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell; Shreyas Iyer Could Earn Big Bucks at Auction

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - Wankhede to Have Spectators For 2nd India-New Zealand Test; Limit Set at 25 per cent of Capacity

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Why MS Dhoni Does Not Want to be CSK's First Retention

Live Updates

  • 8:36 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Rashid Khan has been a star in his own right in IPL. He is a player everyone would love to have on their side. Reports suggest Hyderabad will hold onto him and also Kane Williamson. Unfortunately, David Warner – who led the franchise to their maiden title in 2016 – will leave the Orange Army.

  • 8:31 AM IST

  • 8:18 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan likely to part ways with Delhi Capitals, a number of teams would be interested in attaining the services of the left-handed batter. Ahmedabad and Lucknow could eye Dhawan.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Fitness has let down Hardik Pandya and in all probability, Mumbai would part ways with him. It would be interesting to see if MI holds onto Krunal.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With Dhoni confessing that he does not want to be CSK’s first retention, will Ruturaj Gaikwad be CSK’s first pick? Or Ravindra Jadeja? This one would be interesting.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With reports suggesting that Kolkata is set to retain Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy – there could be a toss-up between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With the IPL set to return home to India, Chennai could be interested in retaining Moeen Ali for the slow, turning pitches of India. That would mean they may let go of Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: 2021 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to let go of their captain, Eoin Morgan. One has to accept that Morgan has not contributed enough with the bat and this was on the cards.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of all the happenings around the Retention. With two days to go for the deadline, franchises could make their official announcement soon. Stay hooked to this space for the latest.