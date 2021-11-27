IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates:

With three-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Why MS Dhoni Does Not Want to be CSK's First Retention

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Players Lucknow Can Eye For Upcoming Season

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - Kapil Dev Questions Hardik Pandya's All Round Capabilities Since He is Not Bowling

Live Updates

  • 2:05 PM IST

  • 1:56 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Punjab is likely to be the only side it looks that would be starting with a full purse. That would also mean – they would have a complete new-look side. PBKS are one of the sides who are yet to win the coveted crown.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With PBKS looking to release KL Rahul despite his golden run of form. Multiple reports suggest that PBKS would be the only team that is unlikely to retain any player going ahead.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant look to be confirmed retentions. Most franchisees are taking their time with the announcement.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The IPL fervour with the Retention coming up is palpable on social media. Fans are speculating and making all kinds of predictions ahead of the deadline day.

  • 11:07 AM IST
    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: “It’s a tough one. I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a more versatile player who can bat lower down the order as well. He is a little more experienced player. Ishan Kishan is more explosive. My personal vote will be for Suryakumar Yadav,” Aakash told Star Sports.
  • 11:03 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants Suryakumar Yadav retained over Ishan Kishan. Unfair for Kishan, but that is how ruthless IPL can be at times.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Multiple reports suggest that IPL 2022 would start from April 2 and the opener would be played in Chennai.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Despite a poor show in the 2021 season, looks like the Royals are ready to back Sanju Samson as their skipper for the upcoming seasons. Samson is likely to be the first-choice retention for the Rajasthan franchise.

  • 9:06 AM IST

