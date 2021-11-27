IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates:

With three-odd days to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Players Lucknow Can Eye For Upcoming Season

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - Kapil Dev Questions Hardik Pandya's All Round Capabilities Since He is Not Bowling

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer to Hardik Pandya; Top Stars Who May Not be Retained by Their Respective Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

Live Updates

  • 8:18 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Dhoni, despite his age, is CSK’s top priority at the Retention. But the man himself does not want to be CSK’s first retention as he wants other players to fetch more money.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: ‘Should I Say’ – Ravindra Jadeja has dropped a subtle hint on Twitter that may have all but confirmed his retention by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

  • 8:12 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The biggest setback for fans of IPL would be the fact that Mr. IPL Suresh Raina may not be retained by the franchise.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that KL Rahul will be released by Punjab Kings and he would lead Lucknow. Also, who leads RCB would be another thing fans would look forward to.

  • 8:09 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The rumours are that Dhoni – even at 40 – would get an extension of three years with Chennai. What happens to Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan for that matter with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard being certainties.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: While Ahmedabad and Lucknow look to start from a clean slate, the focus would be Chennai and Mumbai – like always.

  • 8:02 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of all the happening in and around the IPL Retention. With the deadline set on November 30, teams do not have much time and hence things have got exciting from the point of view of fans.