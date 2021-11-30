IPL 2022 Retention LIVE

D-Day has arrived! Wait, speculations are over about who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements will happen today. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention: PBKS, SRH Accuse Lucknow Franchise of Poaching KL Rahul & Rashid Khan

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - No Hardik Pandya; Irfan Pathan Reckons Mumbai Indians Should Retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard And Ishan Kishan

Live Updates

  • 8:18 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports also suggest that Mumbai Indians are set to retain Kieron Pollard. Pollard has been a match-winner for the Rohit Sharma-led side. He has won them games with the bat and the ball and hence would be an asset to have.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Multiple reports suggest that RCB is set to retain Mohammed Siraj, which means Harshal Patel would have to go for the auction.

  • 8:03 AM IST

  • 8:00 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: There were reports that Team Lucknow is poaching KL Rahul and Rashid Khan. No official complaint has been registered with the BCCI, but verbally it has been conveyed.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest on IPL 2022 Retention. There could be a few surprise retentions as well.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Looks like it will be Venkatesh Iyer over Shubman Gill. This is a little surprising because Gill is young and is a future captaincy prospect. Iyer too is in good form lately and that could be the reason behind the call.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Sanju Samson looks to be the only player retained by Rajasthan Royals that can be confirmed as of now. It is likely that Yashashwi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler could also be retained. There could be a toss-up between Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Some franchisees are still in a dilemma over their fourth retention. The deadline closes at 12 PM IST on Tuesday. Things are going right down to the wire.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The other four big names who are likely not to go into auction are Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Williamson, and Andre Russell.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The four retentions are very much on expected lines. They are the four top cricketers in India and were always going to be retained.