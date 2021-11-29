IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates

With a day to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill or Shreyas Iyer - Who Makes Way For Virat Kohli in Second Test?

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Certainties; Talks Around KS Bharat on

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates | CSK | MI | KKR | MI | RCB | SRH | PBKS | RR | DC | IPL Mega Auction | MI, MI Team News, KKR, KKR Team News, CSK, CSK Team News, RCB, RCB Team News, SRH, SRH Team News, PBKS, PBKS Team News, RR, RR Team News, IPL 2022 Live Updates, IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention LIVE, Indian Premier League, IPL New Franchises, IPL 2022 Released Players, IPL 2022 Retained Players.

Live Updates

  • 10:20 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Multiple reports suggest the Depitals look set to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel. Looks like the Capitals would release Kagiso Rabada in order to hold onto Anrich Nortje. At the mega auction, Rabada could be another candidate who could fetch a lot.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being certainties for Mumbai at Retentions, there would be a toss-up between Ishan Kishan-Suryakumar Yadav. There will be another toss-up between Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: IPL 2022 will be different as two new teams and new-look sides would compete. The mega auction could be historic in the number of money players fetch.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: At 5 PM IST on November 30, you can tune in to Star Sports to watch the RETENTION announcement live. Also, follow all the LIVE updates on India.com/CricketCountry.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Is it the best decision to hold onto 40-year-old MS Dhoni? Plaudits reckon Dhoni will not play as a player for the entire season and looking ahead – it is not the best decision.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: It is the final day at Kanpur, India needs nine wickets to win the first Test and take the lead. The spinners will have a massive role today with the pitch expected to assist them.

  • 8:45 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Most franchises would play it smart at the Retention. For example, even if Chennai releases Suresh Raina, they may go for him at the mega auction. That is a strategy some franchises would employ.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: What about Rajasthan Royals? Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are certainties. Yashashwi Jaiswal stands a solid chance of being retained. There could be a toss-up between Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Where does Ravi Shastri go? The ex-India coach has expressed his desire to continue. Will Ahmedabad or Lucknow eye Shastri?

  • 8:03 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: With reports suggesting that Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are certainties, will Yuzvendra Chahal be retained along with Harshal Patel? Reports also suggest that RCB is eyeing KS Bharat as well. Then, what happens to Mohammed Siraj?