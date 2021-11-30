IPL 2022 Retention LIVE

D-Day has arrived! Wait, speculations are over about who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements will happen today. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: Where And Where to Watch Retention LIVE

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Retention: PBKS, SRH Accuse Lucknow Franchise of Poaching KL Rahul & Rashid Khan

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30. Also Read - No Hardik Pandya; Irfan Pathan Reckons Mumbai Indians Should Retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard And Ishan Kishan

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Umran Malik, the bowler who clocked the fastest bowl in the history of IPL, is most likely to be released by the Hyderabad franchise. That means the Kashmiri is likely to fetch a whopping amount at the mega auction.

  • 11:20 AM IST

  • 10:35 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Time ticking away, the suspense is growing. Aren’t you excited? To follow all the LIVE updates, stay hooked to this space.

  • 10:03 AM IST

  • 10:01 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The word is that KL Rahul is set to become the most expensive player in the history of the league. Lucknow has as per reports convinced Rahul.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Less than 12 hours to go for the official announcement by franchises. Speculations are rife and that is very much expected given the popularity of the cash-rich league.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Amid all of this, the Indian team is hosting New Zealand. At Kanpur, both teams settled for a draw in the first Test. Virat Kohli, who was on a break, is set to join the side for the second Test at Wankhede.

  • 9:23 AM IST

  • 9:22 AM IST

  • 9:21 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that the IPL intends to make this the last mega auction which is slated to take place in January next year.