Chennai: With six days to go for franchises to submit their list of four retained players, there are speculations over veteran Suresh Raina’s future in the yellow. With franchises permitted to retain four players, Raina – also known as Mr. IPL – may miss out. The IPL star may not fit in considering the franchise would be looking at the future.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings Should Retain MS Dhoni

What about 40-year-old MS Dhoni? Also Read - IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2, Opener to be Played in Chennai: Report

Given his experience and his contribution to the franchise, Dhoni may be retained by CSK ahead of the mega auction. Dhoni is also the most successful captain in the history of IPL winning 116 matches out of 196 with a win percentage of 59.48. Given all of that and the four titles, it is unlikely Dhoni would not be retained. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Ravi Ashwin Names Himself And Shreyas Iyer as Players Delhi Capitals Would Not Retain

Who are the other players who may be retained?

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The stylish right-handed opener was the star for the CSK franchise in the 2021 edition. The 24-year-old also has age on his side which makes him a certainty. He was the top scorer in the 2021 edition with 635 runs in 16 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder is among the best in the world. His sheer presence in the field adds value. He is a proven match-winner. What makes him special is his ability to win matches with the bat, ball, and on the field. He is an asset to have and will certainly be retained.

Faf du Plessis: The veteran batter brings a lot of experience to the mix. He also forms a lethal combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order. The South African knows the fabric of CSK like Dhoni and that makes his special. He should be retained by the franchise.