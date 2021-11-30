New Delhi: IPL Retention Live 2022 is yet to begin but the anticipation has gone through roof. Most of the teams have been making efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead-up to the mega auction next year. After the eight teams finalize their retention plans, new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in January.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Players Lucknow Can Eye For Upcoming Season

Although the two teams will take part in a major IPL auction later in the year, BCCI has stated in its guidelines for existing IPL teams that it can retain a maximum of four players. The franchises can hold a limit of three Indian players, while the number of overseas players allowed is a maximum of two. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Check IPL Team Possible Retentions, Latest Retention Rules, New Teams

To top it off, in fact, franchises can keep three Indians with one overseas player or two Indians with two overseas players if they are looking to retain maximum four players.

Here are the full details of when and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention Live Online, IPL Retention TV Telecast. Full details ahead:

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention will take in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will commence at 9.30 PM IST on November 30.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction Live online?

The online streaming can be watched at Disney+Hotstar App.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2022 Live?

Star Sports is responsible for the broadcast of the event.

With Inputs from PTI