Mumbai: It may sound surprising to others as money is at stake over here, but a selfless MS Dhoni is different. Despite Chennai wanting to make Dhoni their first retention, the legendary player does not want it that way. Dhoni does not want CSK to make him their first choice for retention. With three days left for the deadline, the order of CSK's retention is yet to be confirmed.

Even as CSK's top priority remains Dhoni, the CSK captain wants others to fetch more money and hence does not want to be the first-choice retention as per a report on ESPNCricinfo. The top pick or the first retention would earn a whopping Rs 16 Cr and Dhoni wants someone apart from him to earn that amount. The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 picks will earn INR 12cr, 8cr, and 6cr respectively.

The four players CSK are likely to retain are Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Dhoni. From the overseas lot, CSK will have their eyes on Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo. It looks unlikely that veteran Suresh Raina would be retained. Mr. IPL as he is popularly known has not been in good form and that could be the reason behind his release. Raina would be a big setback for CSK because of the things he has done in the past in yellow.

After a poor 2020 season, CSK bounced back in style in the following season – lifting the crown for the fourth time. Chennai beat Kolkata in the final to win the title.

It would be interesting to see the players CSK retain and then buy at the mega auction.