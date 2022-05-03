Mumbai: Apart from the close encounters and fierce match-ups, IPL is also about people from different cultures, backgrounds and race coming together with cricket being the uniting factor. Over the years, fans have seen how Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers became good friends, also MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. On Monday, fans got a glimpse of a new bond in the Knight Riders camp after they beat Rajasthan to arrest their five-match losing streak.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rinku Singh Shows Nitish Rana he Had Written His Score on His Palms Even Before KKR vs RR Started | WATCH

Star of the show for Kolkata, Rinku Singh was seen bonding with Andre Russell. Rinku was trying to teach Russell a new word in the KKR bus after the game. The word is ‘Ompho’. After failing initially, Russell does a good job at pronouncing it. The video is already being loved by fans. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson's BIZARRE DRS Protest Against Umpire's Wide Call Sparks Controversy During KKR vs RR | WATCH VIDEO

Here is the video that is going viral: Also Read - Rinku Singh: From Nearly Becoming a Sweeper to Being The IPL Hero For Knight Riders

For KKR, Rinku was the star of the show as he hit an unbeaten 42* off 23 balls to take his side over the line. Kolkata won the match by seven wickets and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Rinku was named the man of the match for his heroics versus Rajasthan.

“A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL. This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well,” he said at the post-match presentation.