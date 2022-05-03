Mumbai: The Indian Premier League provides a platform for unknown, unheralded players to shine. On Monday, Rinku Singh grabbed his chance and made a name for himself as he hit a brilliant 42* off 23 balls against Rajasthan Royals to take his side over the line in a 153 chase at the Wankhede stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs RR, Match 47: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Rinku came in at the dismissal of captain Shreyas Iyer in the 13th over when the game still looked in the balance with KKR still needing 60-odd runs to win. The 24-year-old left-hander playing just his third game did not show any nerves and he took on the Rajasthan bowlers. His knock was laced with six boundaries and a six.

His brilliant show also ensured he was chosen as the man of the match. At the presentation, he revealed that Nitish Rana and Brendon McCullum had told him to finish the game.

“A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL. This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well. When I was batting, Bhaiyya (Rana) and Baz (McCullum) told me to stay till the end and finish it,” Rinku said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46). Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25).