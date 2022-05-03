Mumbai: Rinku Singh was the talk of the town as he helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday at the iconic Wankhede stadium. His 43* off 22 balls provided the much-needed finishing kick for the side. Rinku, who was playing his third game of the season, looked in ominous touch as he hit six boundaries and a six in his 23-ball stay.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rinku Singh-Andre Russell Bond After KKR Beat RR; Watch Viral VIDEO

After the game, he was interviewed by Nitish Rana. During the conversation, Nitish asks him about what he has written on his palms. Rinku obliges, shows him his palm where 50 and a heart sign is there. The video was shared by KKR on their social media handles. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson's BIZARRE DRS Protest Against Umpire's Wide Call Sparks Controversy During KKR vs RR | WATCH VIDEO

Nitish Rana: “What have you written (on your hands)?”